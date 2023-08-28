Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) by analysts is $30.00, which is $13.16 above the current market price. The public float for RCRT is 1.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.06% of that float. On August 28, 2023, the average trading volume of RCRT was 236.45K shares.

RCRT) stock’s latest price update

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT)’s stock price has dropped by -13.55 in relation to previous closing price of 2.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -33.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Accesswire reported 2023-06-15 that Virtual Event to Detail the Proposed Asset Purchase and Spin-Out NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT, RCRTW) and GoLogiq (OTC:GOLQ) have announced they will host a joint virtual conference call on June 26, 2023, at 5:00 pm Eastern Standard Time. This will serve as a platform to discuss the current state and future plan of GoLogiq, following the announced anticipated asset purchase by Recruiter.com.

RCRT’s Market Performance

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) has seen a -33.33% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -39.87% decline in the past month and a -38.67% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.86% for RCRT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -36.03% for RCRT’s stock, with a -61.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCRT stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for RCRT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RCRT in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $9 based on the research report published on December 09, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

RCRT Trading at -43.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.40%, as shares sank -41.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCRT fell by -33.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.8109. In addition, Recruiter.com Group Inc. saw -70.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RCRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.53 for the present operating margin

+20.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Recruiter.com Group Inc. stands at -64.93. The total capital return value is set at -80.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -131.45. Equity return is now at value -374.40, with -127.10 for asset returns.

Based on Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT), the company’s capital structure generated 97.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.42. Total debt to assets is 35.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.

Conclusion

To sum up, Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.