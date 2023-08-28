Real-Time Update: Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) has seen a -63.55% decrease in the past week, with a -54.96% drop in the past month, and a -81.83% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 38.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 25.97% for TIVC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -54.38% for TIVC’s stock, with a -94.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TIVC is 2.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TIVC is 1.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TIVC on August 28, 2023 was 421.91K shares.

TIVC) stock’s latest price update

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -16.48 compared to its previous closing price of 2.61. However, the company has seen a fall of -63.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-17 that Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ: TIVC ) stock is rocketing higher on Thursday after getting started on a new clinical trial. According to a press release from the company, its study at The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research has been given approval by the Institutional Review Board.

TIVC Trading at -68.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIVC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 38.52%, as shares sank -56.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -76.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIVC fell by -63.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.6400. In addition, Tivic Health Systems Inc. saw -96.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TIVC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-548.80 for the present operating margin

+15.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tivic Health Systems Inc. stands at -548.70. The total capital return value is set at -111.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -113.35. Equity return is now at value -177.20, with -125.50 for asset returns.

Based on Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC), the company’s capital structure generated 14.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.74. Total debt to assets is 9.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 43.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.