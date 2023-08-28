Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.47 in comparison to its previous close of 0.71, however, the company has experienced a -1.87% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-08-23 that ENGLEWOOD, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Qurate Retail, Inc. to Present at Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference.

Is It Worth Investing in Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for QRTEA is 2.10. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) is $0.65, The public float for QRTEA is 349.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.25% of that float. On August 28, 2023, QRTEA’s average trading volume was 9.61M shares.

QRTEA’s Market Performance

QRTEA stock saw a decrease of -1.87% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -26.40% and a quarterly a decrease of -22.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.64% for Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.75% for QRTEA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -46.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QRTEA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QRTEA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for QRTEA by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for QRTEA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $1.20 based on the research report published on November 04, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

QRTEA Trading at -22.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QRTEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.37%, as shares sank -27.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QRTEA fell by -0.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8598. In addition, Qurate Retail Inc. saw -54.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QRTEA starting from MAFFEI GREGORY B, who sale 101 shares at the price of $35.63 back on Aug 16. After this action, MAFFEI GREGORY B now owns 0 shares of Qurate Retail Inc., valued at $3,599 using the latest closing price.

Rawlinson David, the President/CEO of Qurate Retail Inc., sale 89,300 shares at $0.92 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Rawlinson David is holding 372,004 shares at $82,406 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QRTEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.54 for the present operating margin

+19.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qurate Retail Inc. stands at -21.43. The total capital return value is set at 4.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.84. Equity return is now at value -578.80, with -22.10 for asset returns.

Based on Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA), the company’s capital structure generated 1,994.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.23. Total debt to assets is 65.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,774.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.