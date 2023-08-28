QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS)’s stock price has increased by 2.98 compared to its previous closing price of 6.71. However, the company has seen a 1.32% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-23 that In recent coverage of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS ), I have discussed many of the recent developments with QS stock. These include the company’s recent earnings release, and its surprise capital raise news that happened not too long after.

Is It Worth Investing in QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for QS is 5.33. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is $7.00, which is -$0.41 below the current market price. The public float for QS is 344.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.34% of that float. On August 28, 2023, QS’s average trading volume was 9.23M shares.

QS’s Market Performance

QS’s stock has seen a 1.32% increase for the week, with a -35.48% drop in the past month and a 10.74% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.70% for QuantumScape Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.92% for QS’s stock, with a -9.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QS stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for QS by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for QS in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $8 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

QS Trading at -19.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares sank -47.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QS rose by +1.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.10. In addition, QuantumScape Corporation saw 21.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QS starting from Hettrich Kevin, who sale 76,648 shares at the price of $6.84 back on Aug 18. After this action, Hettrich Kevin now owns 604,204 shares of QuantumScape Corporation, valued at $524,349 using the latest closing price.

Straubel Jeffrey B, the Director of QuantumScape Corporation, sale 69,321 shares at $7.30 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Straubel Jeffrey B is holding 292,644 shares at $505,932 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QS

The total capital return value is set at -27.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.56. Equity return is now at value -34.80, with -31.00 for asset returns.

Based on QuantumScape Corporation (QS), the company’s capital structure generated 8.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.41. Total debt to assets is 7.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.07.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.91.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.