Precigen Inc. (PGEN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.87. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Precigen Inc. (PGEN) by analysts is $9.50, which is $7.77 above the current market price. The public float for PGEN is 229.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.28% of that float. On August 28, 2023, the average trading volume of PGEN was 1.63M shares.

PGEN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN) has increased by 13.07 when compared to last closing price of 1.53. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-08-17 that Engaging in the world of low-cost stocks often referred to as penny stocks, is appealing to those looking to capitalize on the potential upsides of the stock market. These stocks, priced below $5, are known for their intrinsic risk.

PGEN’s Market Performance

PGEN’s stock has risen by 7.45% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 38.40% and a quarterly rise of 44.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.21% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.74% for Precigen Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.25% for PGEN’s stock, with a 25.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PGEN Trading at 34.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.21%, as shares surge +25.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGEN rose by +7.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4442. In addition, Precigen Inc. saw 13.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGEN starting from Sabzevari Helen, who sale 76,969 shares at the price of $1.53 back on Aug 25. After this action, Sabzevari Helen now owns 1,560,004 shares of Precigen Inc., valued at $117,763 using the latest closing price.

Lehr Donald P., the Chief Legal Officer of Precigen Inc., sale 10,947 shares at $1.64 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Lehr Donald P. is holding 428,916 shares at $17,953 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-277.25 for the present operating margin

+58.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Precigen Inc. stands at -296.47. The total capital return value is set at -31.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.86. Equity return is now at value 14.30, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Based on Precigen Inc. (PGEN), the company’s capital structure generated 40.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.94. Total debt to assets is 22.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To sum up, Precigen Inc. (PGEN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.