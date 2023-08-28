Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX: PLAG)’s stock price has dropped by -7.97 in relation to previous closing price of 0.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2021-09-28 that Planet Green Holdings (PLAG) stock is taking off on Tuesday as investors take note of the Chinese tea company due to an SEC filing. The post 5 Things for PLAG Stock Investors to Know About China Tea Play Planet Green Holdings as Shares Heat Up appeared first on InvestorPlace.

Is It Worth Investing in Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX: PLAG) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.17. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) is $150.00, The public float for PLAG is 48.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PLAG on August 28, 2023 was 216.31K shares.

PLAG’s Market Performance

PLAG stock saw an increase of 9.31% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 34.06% and a quarterly increase of 31.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.24% for Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.76% for PLAG’s stock, with a 24.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PLAG Trading at 30.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.80%, as shares surge +45.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLAG rose by +12.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6098. In addition, Planet Green Holdings Corp. saw 14.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLAG starting from Xiangtian Aerodynamic Electric, who sale 6,000,000 shares at the price of $0.46 back on Jun 29. After this action, Xiangtian Aerodynamic Electric now owns 6,000,000 shares of Planet Green Holdings Corp., valued at $2,738,400 using the latest closing price.

Zhou Bin, the Chief Executive Officer of Planet Green Holdings Corp., purchase 5,000,000 shares at $0.56 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Zhou Bin is holding 2,800,000 shares at $2,800,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLAG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.78 for the present operating margin

+9.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Planet Green Holdings Corp. stands at -37.07. The total capital return value is set at -10.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.64. Equity return is now at value -87.30, with -54.30 for asset returns.

Based on Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG), the company’s capital structure generated 9.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.72. Total debt to assets is 6.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.