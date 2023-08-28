Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.83 in comparison to its previous close of 0.29, however, the company has experienced a -18.75% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-08-24 that Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) announced it has inked a purchase agreement for a committed equity facility worth up to $30 million with Lincoln Park Capital Fund LLC, a notable Chicago-based institutional investor. Phunware, known for its fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile, is on a mission to empower brands to engage, manage, and monetize audiences across the globe.

Is It Worth Investing in Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 10.05. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Phunware Inc. (PHUN) by analysts is $1.63, which is $1.23 above the current market price. The public float for PHUN is 112.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.06% of that float. On August 28, 2023, the average trading volume of PHUN was 2.52M shares.

PHUN’s Market Performance

PHUN’s stock has seen a -18.75% decrease for the week, with a -28.79% drop in the past month and a -56.27% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.80% for Phunware Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.39% for PHUN’s stock, with a -63.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHUN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for PHUN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PHUN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $2.50 based on the research report published on May 11, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

PHUN Trading at -35.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.21%, as shares sank -33.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHUN fell by -17.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3502. In addition, Phunware Inc. saw -65.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHUN starting from Costello Ryan, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $0.92 back on Dec 14. After this action, Costello Ryan now owns 188,776 shares of Phunware Inc., valued at $18,404 using the latest closing price.

KNITOWSKI ALAN S, the Chief Executive Officer of Phunware Inc., sale 259,722 shares at $0.92 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that KNITOWSKI ALAN S is holding 803,713 shares at $239,394 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHUN

Equity return is now at value -121.90, with -56.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Phunware Inc. (PHUN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.