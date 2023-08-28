Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) has jumped by 1.53 compared to previous close of 14.01. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-25 that Patterson-UTI (PTEN) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Is It Worth Investing in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) Right Now?

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.89x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.39. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) by analysts is $17.97, which is $3.81 above the current market price. The public float for PTEN is 237.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.99% of that float. On August 28, 2023, the average trading volume of PTEN was 3.91M shares.

PTEN’s Market Performance

PTEN stock saw a decrease of -1.56% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.72% and a quarterly a decrease of 35.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.28% for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.54% for PTEN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.17% for the last 200 days.

PTEN Trading at 2.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares sank -9.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTEN fell by -1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.82. In addition, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. saw -15.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTEN starting from Holcomb James Michael, who sale 8,802 shares at the price of $15.47 back on Jul 25. After this action, Holcomb James Michael now owns 387,925 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc., valued at $136,167 using the latest closing price.

Hendricks William Andrew JR, the President & CEO of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc., sale 200,000 shares at $14.84 during a trade that took place back on Jul 18, which means that Hendricks William Andrew JR is holding 1,886,874 shares at $2,968,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.54 for the present operating margin

+11.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stands at +5.84. The total capital return value is set at 7.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.19. Equity return is now at value 20.70, with 11.20 for asset returns.

Based on Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN), the company’s capital structure generated 51.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.94. Total debt to assets is 27.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

To sum up, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.