PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) has jumped by 4.02 compared to previous close of 8.70. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-24 that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 24, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Eric Oliveira – Head, IR Ricardo Dutra – Principal Executive Officer Alexandre Magnani – CEO Artur Schunck – CFO Conference Call Participants Mario Pierry – Bank of America Pedro Leduc – Itau BBA Jorge Kuri – Morgan Stanley John Coffey – Barclays Gabriel Gusan – Citi Neha Agarwala – HSBC Kaio Prato – UBS Josh Siegler – Cantor Fitzgerald Tito Labarta – Goldman Sachs Operator Good evening.

Is It Worth Investing in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) Right Now?

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.55x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.63. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) by analysts is $59.39, which is $3.31 above the current market price. The public float for PAGS is 208.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.84% of that float. On August 28, 2023, the average trading volume of PAGS was 5.27M shares.

PAGS’s Market Performance

PAGS stock saw a decrease of 1.91% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -11.88% and a quarterly a decrease of -25.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.14% for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.89% for PAGS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAGS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PAGS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PAGS in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $14 based on the research report published on August 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PAGS Trading at -8.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.72%, as shares sank -16.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAGS rose by +1.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.73. In addition, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. saw 3.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PAGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.47 for the present operating margin

+50.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stands at +9.93. The total capital return value is set at 27.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.90. Equity return is now at value 13.00, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS), the company’s capital structure generated 101.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.44. Total debt to assets is 26.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To sum up, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.