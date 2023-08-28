Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.80 compared to its previous closing price of 61.35. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-27 that During times of market volatility, many investors look to see which stocks Warren Buffett is buying. Spoiler alert, you won’t find him chasing the hottest AI stocks.

Is It Worth Investing in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) Right Now?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OXY is 1.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OXY is $68.29, which is $7.91 above the current price. The public float for OXY is 868.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OXY on August 28, 2023 was 9.84M shares.

OXY’s Market Performance

The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) has seen a -3.48% decrease in the past week, with a -0.02% drop in the past month, and a 5.15% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.24% for OXY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.18% for OXY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OXY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OXY stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for OXY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OXY in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $72 based on the research report published on June 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OXY Trading at 1.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OXY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares sank -0.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OXY fell by -3.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.20. In addition, Occidental Petroleum Corporation saw -1.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OXY starting from BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, who purchase 260,769 shares at the price of $57.02 back on Jun 28. After this action, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC now owns 224,129,192 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation, valued at $14,869,048 using the latest closing price.

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, the 10% Owner of Occidental Petroleum Corporation, purchase 1,239,180 shares at $57.17 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27, which means that BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC is holding 223,868,423 shares at $70,843,177 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OXY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.64 for the present operating margin

+47.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Occidental Petroleum Corporation stands at +36.47. The total capital return value is set at 26.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.24. Equity return is now at value 29.20, with 8.20 for asset returns.

Based on Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY), the company’s capital structure generated 69.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.84. Total debt to assets is 27.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.