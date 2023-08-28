NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for NRXP is at 0.84. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NRXP is $5.33, which is $4.35 above the current market price. The public float for NRXP is 52.89M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.51% of that float. The average trading volume for NRXP on August 28, 2023 was 792.79K shares.

NRXP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) has decreased by -5.91 when compared to last closing price of 0.34.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-14 that NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Matthew Duffy – Chief Business Officer Steve Willard – CEO & Director Jonathan Javitt – Chief Scientist & Director Seth Voorhees – CFO Conference Call Participants Ed Woo – Ascendiant Capital Markets Operator Good day and welcome to the NRX Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

NRXP’s Market Performance

NRXP’s stock has fallen by -1.60% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.96% and a quarterly drop of -52.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.91% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.49% for NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.06% for NRXP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -59.49% for the last 200 days.

NRXP Trading at -21.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.91%, as shares sank -10.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRXP fell by -1.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3351. In addition, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -71.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRXP starting from Javitt Jonathan C, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $0.33 back on Aug 23. After this action, Javitt Jonathan C now owns 446,332 shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $33,000 using the latest closing price.

Javitt Jonathan C, the Chief Scientist of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 200,000 shares at $0.32 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Javitt Jonathan C is holding 346,332 shares at $64,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRXP

The total capital return value is set at -225.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -256.17. Equity return is now at value -740.90, with -169.50 for asset returns.

Based on NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP), the company’s capital structure generated 142.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.69. Total debt to assets is 40.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.74.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.