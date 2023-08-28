Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT): A Technical Analysis

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.16. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) is $4.93, which is $0.46 above the current market price. The public float for NAT is 202.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NAT on August 28, 2023 was 2.43M shares.

The stock of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) has increased by 3.44 when compared to last closing price of 4.10.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-08-28 that Nordic American Tanker Shipping (NYSE:NAT) has increased its second-quarter dividend by 10 cents after it reported a strong rise in earnings for the first half of its 2023 financial year. The NYSE-listed shipping company, which maintains a Suezmax-only fleet of tankers, reported a swing of more than $100 million in net income for the first six months, to $73.7 million from a $30.9 million loss in the first half of 2022.

NAT’s Market Performance

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) has seen a 1.95% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -0.21% decline in the past month and a 11.31% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.99% for NAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.21% for NAT’s stock, with a 16.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NAT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for NAT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NAT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $4 based on the research report published on September 06, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

NAT Trading at 7.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares sank -3.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAT rose by +1.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.24. In addition, Nordic American Tankers Limited saw 38.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.43 for the present operating margin

+32.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nordic American Tankers Limited stands at +8.94. The total capital return value is set at 4.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.84.

Based on Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT), the company’s capital structure generated 56.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.17. Total debt to assets is 34.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.