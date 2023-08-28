Navigating the Volatility of OKYO Pharma Limited’s (OKYO) Stock

In the past week, OKYO stock has gone up by 33.73%, with a monthly gain of 15.96% and a quarterly surge of 63.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.68% for OKYO Pharma Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 34.68% for OKYO’s stock, with a 22.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ: OKYO) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.06. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for OKYO Pharma Limited (OKYO) is $0.07, The public float for OKYO is 16.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OKYO on August 28, 2023 was 115.74K shares.

OKYO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ: OKYO) has increased by 11.08 when compared to last closing price of 1.96.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 33.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-08-15 that OKYO Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:OKYO) has announced it expects to see an increase in the number of patients enrolling on its dry eye disease clinical trial this summer. Having announced the testing of drug OK-101 to treat the disease in May, OKYO chief executive Gary Jacob said in a Tuesday results statement that a “considerable enrolment” in the trial was expected.

OKYO Trading at 57.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKYO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.56%, as shares sank -0.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +68.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKYO rose by +33.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6200. In addition, OKYO Pharma Limited saw 14.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OKYO

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

To put it simply, OKYO Pharma Limited (OKYO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.