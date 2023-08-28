My Size Inc. (MYSZ) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.73.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for My Size Inc. (MYSZ) is $3.00, which is $1.15 above the current market price. The public float for MYSZ is 1.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.94% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MYSZ on August 28, 2023 was 150.29K shares.

MYSZ) stock’s latest price update

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ)’s stock price has gone decline by -19.57 in comparison to its previous close of 2.30, however, the company has experienced a 1.65% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-08-23 that MySize Inc (NASDAQ:MYSZ) announced that its Naiz Fit online apparel sizing solution was chosen as one of the best ecommerce tools of the year by Spanish media outlet Marketing4ecommmerce. The annual ecommerce report evaluates technology and service providers from around the world for its awards.

MYSZ’s Market Performance

MYSZ’s stock has risen by 1.65% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 71.66% and a quarterly rise of 48.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.18% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.26% for My Size Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.45% for MYSZ’s stock, with a -6.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MYSZ Trading at 48.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYSZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.18%, as shares surge +74.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYSZ rose by +1.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4910. In addition, My Size Inc. saw -31.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MYSZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-181.88 for the present operating margin

+6.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for My Size Inc. stands at -186.36. The total capital return value is set at -98.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -104.02.

Based on My Size Inc. (MYSZ), the company’s capital structure generated 22.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.03. Total debt to assets is 10.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, My Size Inc. (MYSZ) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.