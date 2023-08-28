Moderna Inc. (MRNA) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.62. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Moderna Inc. (MRNA) is $180.21, which is $66.43 above the current market price. The public float for MRNA is 343.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MRNA on August 28, 2023 was 3.61M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MRNA) stock’s latest price update

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA)’s stock price has plunge by 2.78relation to previous closing price of 111.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.57% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2023-08-25 that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals said on Friday it plans to appeal a ruling by the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware on two patents asserted against Moderna for the latter’s COVID-19 vaccine Spikevax.

MRNA’s Market Performance

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) has experienced a 3.57% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.05% drop in the past month, and a -8.87% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.46% for MRNA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.77% for MRNA stock, with a simple moving average of -22.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRNA stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for MRNA by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for MRNA in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $125 based on the research report published on August 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MRNA Trading at -1.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.28%, as shares sank -1.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRNA rose by +4.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.68. In addition, Moderna Inc. saw -35.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRNA starting from AFEYAN NOUBAR, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $115.51 back on Aug 23. After this action, AFEYAN NOUBAR now owns 2,012,209 shares of Moderna Inc., valued at $1,732,613 using the latest closing price.

Hoge Stephen, the President of Moderna Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $100.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Hoge Stephen is holding 1,587,579 shares at $1,500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.49 for the present operating margin

+69.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Moderna Inc. stands at +43.76. The total capital return value is set at 52.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 47.81. Equity return is now at value 6.60, with 4.90 for asset returns.

Based on Moderna Inc. (MRNA), the company’s capital structure generated 6.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.90. Total debt to assets is 4.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.73.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Moderna Inc. (MRNA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.