Mesoblast Limited (MESO) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MESO is 3.38. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Mesoblast Limited (MESO) is $6.90, which is $7.33 above the current market price. The public float for MESO is 130.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.76% of that float. On August 28, 2023, MESO’s average trading volume was 528.01K shares.

The stock of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) has decreased by -8.54 when compared to last closing price of 1.64.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 19.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-07 that Several analysts have recently downgraded their positions on the pharmaceutical stock. Mesoblast focuses on therapies derived from the cells of the bone marrow from healthy donors.

MESO’s Market Performance

MESO’s stock has risen by 19.05% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -62.31% and a quarterly drop of -59.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.87% for Mesoblast Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.56% for MESO’s stock, with a -54.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MESO Trading at -54.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MESO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.48%, as shares sank -63.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MESO rose by +19.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9100. In addition, Mesoblast Limited saw -48.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MESO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-789.06 for the present operating margin

-201.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mesoblast Limited stands at -894.59. The total capital return value is set at -12.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.76. Equity return is now at value -16.30, with -12.20 for asset returns.

Based on Mesoblast Limited (MESO), the company’s capital structure generated 21.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.70. Total debt to assets is 14.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 40.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Mesoblast Limited (MESO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.