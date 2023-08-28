Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) has jumped by 14.29 compared to previous close of 1.40. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 28.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-04-21 that Does MEREO BIOPHARMA (MREO) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

Is It Worth Investing in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MREO is 0.89. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) is $4.50, which is $2.9 above the current market price. The public float for MREO is 124.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.79% of that float. On August 28, 2023, MREO’s average trading volume was 1.55M shares.

MREO’s Market Performance

The stock of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) has seen a 28.00% increase in the past week, with a 35.59% rise in the past month, and a 50.94% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.88% for MREO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.84% for MREO’s stock, with a 57.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MREO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MREO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for MREO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MREO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $4 based on the research report published on August 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

MREO Trading at 25.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MREO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.90% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.22%, as shares surge +26.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MREO rose by +28.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +95.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2885. In addition, Mereo BioPharma Group plc saw 113.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MREO

The total capital return value is set at -46.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.83.

Based on Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO), the company’s capital structure generated 20.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.11. Total debt to assets is 14.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.64.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.52.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.