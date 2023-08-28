Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WNW is 1.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for WNW is 95.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WNW on August 28, 2023 was 337.63K shares.

WNW) stock’s latest price update

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.44 compared to its previous closing price of 0.14. However, the company has seen a fall of -21.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-04-14 that Nano-cap penny stocks are arguably the most volatile and speculative investments you can make other than nano-cap cryptos. Shares of these small businesses generally have a market capitalization lower than $50 million.

WNW’s Market Performance

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) has seen a -21.04% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -27.47% decline in the past month and a -24.37% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.89% for WNW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.49% for WNW’s stock, with a -66.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WNW Trading at -28.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.84%, as shares sank -29.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WNW fell by -21.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1660. In addition, Meiwu Technology Company Limited saw -32.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-95.42 for the present operating margin

+8.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meiwu Technology Company Limited stands at -100.85. The total capital return value is set at -47.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.30. Equity return is now at value -56.70, with -31.00 for asset returns.

Based on Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW), the company’s capital structure generated 31.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.05. Total debt to assets is 16.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.58.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.