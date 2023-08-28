MDxHealth SA (MDXH): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.27. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for MDxHealth SA (MDXH) is $9.95, which is $6.88 above the current market price. The public float for MDXH is 26.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MDXH on August 28, 2023 was 105.11K shares.

MDXH) stock’s latest price update

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ: MDXH)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.83 in comparison to its previous close of 3.46, however, the company has experienced a -11.11% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-23 that MDxHealth SA (OTC:MXDHF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 23, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Michael McGarrity – Chief Executive Officer Ron Kalfus – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Dan Brennan – TD Cowen Andrew Brackmann – William Blair Jason Bednar – Piper Sandler Thomas Vranken – KBC Securities Francois Brisebois – Oppenheimer & Co Operator Greetings, and welcome to MDxHealth’s 2023 Q2 and Midyear Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions].

MDXH’s Market Performance

MDxHealth SA (MDXH) has seen a -11.11% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -11.86% decline in the past month and a -9.04% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.47% for MDXH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.44% for MDXH’s stock, with a -32.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDXH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDXH stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for MDXH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MDXH in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $7 based on the research report published on May 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MDXH Trading at -12.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDXH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.67%, as shares sank -11.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDXH fell by -11.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.58. In addition, MDxHealth SA saw -52.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDXH starting from MVM Partners, LLC, who purchase 1,000,000 shares at the price of $4.00 back on Feb 03. After this action, MVM Partners, LLC now owns 45,504,584 shares of MDxHealth SA, valued at $4,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDXH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-103.67 for the present operating margin

+38.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for MDxHealth SA stands at -118.86. The total capital return value is set at -72.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -88.59.

Based on MDxHealth SA (MDXH), the company’s capital structure generated 427.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.03. Total debt to assets is 33.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 408.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

To put it simply, MDxHealth SA (MDXH) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.