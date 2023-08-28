Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.43. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 25 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) is $70.94, which is $17.19 above the current market price. The public float for MRVL is 855.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MRVL on August 28, 2023 was 14.79M shares.

The stock of Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) has decreased by -6.62 when compared to last closing price of 57.29. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.10% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-08-25 that Marvell CEO Matt Murphy joins ‘Closing Bell Overtime’ to talk quarterly earnings, AI growth, the semiconductor industry as a whole and more.

MRVL’s Market Performance

Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) has seen a -7.10% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -16.26% decline in the past month and a 8.15% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.94% for MRVL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.88% for MRVL’s stock, with a 12.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRVL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRVL stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for MRVL by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for MRVL in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $70 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MRVL Trading at -12.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRVL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.14%, as shares sank -17.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRVL fell by -7.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.14. In addition, Marvell Technology Inc. saw 44.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRVL starting from Koopmans Chris, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $59.36 back on Aug 15. After this action, Koopmans Chris now owns 136,737 shares of Marvell Technology Inc., valued at $118,720 using the latest closing price.

MURPHY MATTHEW J, the Chair of Board, President, CEO of Marvell Technology Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $58.82 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that MURPHY MATTHEW J is holding 915,245 shares at $1,764,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRVL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.07 for the present operating margin

+50.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marvell Technology Inc. stands at -2.76. The total capital return value is set at 1.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.80. Equity return is now at value -1.10, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL), the company’s capital structure generated 32.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.68. Total debt to assets is 22.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.