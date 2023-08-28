Marqeta Inc. (MQ) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.75. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Marqeta Inc. (MQ) by analysts is $6.77, which is $1.11 above the current market price. The public float for MQ is 464.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.98% of that float. On August 28, 2023, the average trading volume of MQ was 5.34M shares.

MQ) stock’s latest price update

Marqeta Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ)’s stock price has soared by 2.29 in relation to previous closing price of 5.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-27 that Marqeta forecast that revenue would fall by half next quarter. However, that’s due to its contract renewal with Cash App parent Block.

MQ’s Market Performance

Marqeta Inc. (MQ) has seen a 1.22% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.81% gain in the past month and a 22.36% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.64% for MQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.20% for MQ’s stock, with a 7.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MQ stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for MQ by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for MQ in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $4 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MQ Trading at 10.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.20%, as shares surge +3.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MQ rose by +0.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.52. In addition, Marqeta Inc. saw -5.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MQ starting from SULLIVAN GODFREY, who purchase 200,000 shares at the price of $5.88 back on Aug 15. After this action, SULLIVAN GODFREY now owns 200,000 shares of Marqeta Inc., valued at $1,176,000 using the latest closing price.

Linville Judson C, the Director of Marqeta Inc., purchase 34,000 shares at $5.86 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Linville Judson C is holding 78,650 shares at $199,393 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.85 for the present operating margin

-13.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marqeta Inc. stands at -24.70. The total capital return value is set at -13.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.05. Equity return is now at value -14.30, with -11.80 for asset returns.

Based on Marqeta Inc. (MQ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.84. Total debt to assets is 0.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.17.

Conclusion

To sum up, Marqeta Inc. (MQ) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.