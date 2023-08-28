Lyft Inc. (LYFT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.80.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 31 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lyft Inc. (LYFT) is $11.79, which is $2.17 above the current market price. The public float for LYFT is 342.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.54% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LYFT on August 28, 2023 was 15.72M shares.

LYFT) stock’s latest price update

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT)’s stock price has decreased by -3.40 compared to its previous closing price of 10.58. However, the company has seen a -8.18% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-24 that Lyft’s losses are shrinking, and that should be good for the stock in the long term.

LYFT’s Market Performance

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) has seen a -8.18% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -14.48% decline in the past month and a 25.55% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.55% for LYFT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.08% for LYFT stock, with a simple moving average of -7.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYFT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYFT stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for LYFT by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for LYFT in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $11 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LYFT Trading at -7.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.88%, as shares sank -18.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYFT fell by -8.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.25. In addition, Lyft Inc. saw -7.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYFT starting from Zimmer John Patrick, who sale 20,919 shares at the price of $10.88 back on Aug 21. After this action, Zimmer John Patrick now owns 1,437,904 shares of Lyft Inc., valued at $227,672 using the latest closing price.

Green Logan, the Director of Lyft Inc., sale 18,157 shares at $10.89 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Green Logan is holding 480,832 shares at $197,653 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYFT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.63 for the present operating margin

+29.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lyft Inc. stands at -38.69. The total capital return value is set at -76.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -87.81. Equity return is now at value -272.90, with -28.90 for asset returns.

Based on Lyft Inc. (LYFT), the company’s capital structure generated 282.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.83. Total debt to assets is 24.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 257.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lyft Inc. (LYFT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.