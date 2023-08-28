Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) Stock Sees a0.00 Decrease

In the past week, LYG stock has gone down by -1.42%, with a monthly decline of -8.37% and a quarterly plunge of -7.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.69% for Lloyds Banking Group plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.44% for LYG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.31% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) is 16.51x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LYG is 1.30. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) is $3.00, which is $0.67 above the current market price. The public float for LYG is 15.85B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.05% of that float. On August 28, 2023, LYG’s average trading volume was 9.34M shares.

LYG) stock’s latest price update

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 2.08. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-08-18 that Barclays PLC (LSE:BARC), Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LSE:LLOY) and Virgin Money UK PLC (LSE:VMUK) are the most appealing banking shares in London post the recent reporting season, broker Shore Capital reckons. Despite second quarter results unveiling a solid financial performance, with most mainstream UK banks notching double-digit Return on Tangible Equity (RoTE), and several announcing substantial share buybacks, share prices aren’t mirroring this optimism, analyst Gary Greenwood said in a note to clients.

LYG Trading at -5.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares sank -9.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYG fell by -1.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.14. In addition, Lloyds Banking Group plc saw -5.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LYG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.20 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Lloyds Banking Group plc stands at +21.09. The total capital return value is set at 3.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.84.

Based on Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG), the company’s capital structure generated 353.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.94. Total debt to assets is 16.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 219.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.01.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.