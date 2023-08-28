JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM)’s stock price has dropped by -0.12 in relation to previous closing price of 147.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-08-25 that A look at the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund NYSEARCA: XLF chart, you’ll see financials aren’t exactly being pummeled after S&P’s downgrade of five bank stocks.

Is It Worth Investing in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is above average at 9.46x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.09.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is $169.41, which is $22.29 above the current market price. The public float for JPM is 2.88B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.67% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of JPM on August 28, 2023 was 9.71M shares.

JPM’s Market Performance

JPM stock saw a decrease of -1.29% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.75% and a quarterly a decrease of 8.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.48% for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.83% for JPM’s stock, with a 5.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JPM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JPM stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for JPM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for JPM in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $160 based on the research report published on July 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JPM Trading at -1.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares sank -6.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JPM fell by -1.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $152.41. In addition, JPMorgan Chase & Co. saw 9.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JPM starting from Friedman Stacey, who sale 4,310 shares at the price of $157.16 back on Aug 07. After this action, Friedman Stacey now owns 57,735 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co., valued at $677,343 using the latest closing price.

Erdoes Mary E., the CEO Asset & Wealth Management of JPMorgan Chase & Co., sale 8,118 shares at $142.15 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Erdoes Mary E. is holding 560,373 shares at $1,154,002 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JPM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.90 for the present operating margin

The net margin for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stands at +23.79. The total capital return value is set at 5.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.43. Equity return is now at value 17.00, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), the company’s capital structure generated 192.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.83. Total debt to assets is 15.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.