Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.37x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.72. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) by analysts is $6.99, which is $1.13 above the current market price. The public float for ITUB is 5.30B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.53% of that float. On August 28, 2023, the average trading volume of ITUB was 19.21M shares.

ITUB) stock’s latest price update

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB)’s stock price has plunge by -1.08relation to previous closing price of 5.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.48% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-25 that Itau Unibanco (ITUB) signs a binding agreement to sell its shares in BIA to Marco for an approximate amount of R$250 million.

ITUB’s Market Performance

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) has seen a 1.48% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -6.89% decline in the past month and a 2.81% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.19% for ITUB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.22% for ITUB’s stock, with a 8.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITUB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITUB stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ITUB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ITUB in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $7 based on the research report published on November 15, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ITUB Trading at -5.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITUB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares sank -8.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITUB rose by +1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.59. In addition, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. saw 19.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ITUB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.60 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stands at +11.36. The total capital return value is set at 4.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.26. Equity return is now at value 18.50, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB), the company’s capital structure generated 432.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.22. Total debt to assets is 31.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 174.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

To sum up, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.