Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR) is 5.22x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LUNR is -0.12. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) is $12.33, which is $11.36 above the current market price. The public float for LUNR is 12.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.86% of that float. On August 28, 2023, LUNR’s average trading volume was 404.29K shares.

LUNR) stock’s latest price update

Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR)’s stock price has gone rise by 11.28 in comparison to its previous close of 3.99, however, the company has experienced a -10.84% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-21 that A former short squeeze favorite is back on top of Fintel’s Short Squeeze Leaderboard this week. The market analytics platform provides a detailed screener and leaderboard listing the most likely short squeeze stocks every week, as determined by quantitative analysis.

LUNR’s Market Performance

Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) has experienced a -10.84% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -45.45% drop in the past month, and a -37.64% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.97% for LUNR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -36.50% for LUNR’s stock, with a -57.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LUNR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LUNR stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for LUNR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LUNR in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $11 based on the research report published on May 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LUNR Trading at -44.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.58%, as shares sank -48.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUNR fell by -10.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.79. In addition, Intuitive Machines Inc. saw -55.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LUNR

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.81.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.