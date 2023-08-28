ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for IMGN is also noteworthy at 1.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IMGN is $22.89, which is $8.65 above than the current price. The public float for IMGN is 248.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.51% of that float. The average trading volume of IMGN on August 28, 2023 was 5.44M shares.

IMGN) stock’s latest price update

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -6.88 in relation to its previous close of 16.13. However, the company has experienced a -6.77% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-08-28 that Shares of ImmunoGen Inc. IMGN, +1.45% jumped 1.7% in premarket trading Monday, after the Massachusetts-based drug maker announced a collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. TAK, +0.59% 4502, +0.52% to commercialize its Elahere ovarian cancer treatment in Japan.

IMGN’s Market Performance

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) has seen a -6.77% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -23.05% decline in the past month and a 7.29% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.64% for IMGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.29% for IMGN’s stock, with a 61.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMGN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for IMGN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for IMGN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $16 based on the research report published on May 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IMGN Trading at -15.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares sank -14.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMGN fell by -5.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +166.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.73. In addition, ImmunoGen Inc. saw 202.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMGN starting from Coen Stacy Ann, who sale 100,210 shares at the price of $14.20 back on Aug 09. After this action, Coen Stacy Ann now owns 10,960 shares of ImmunoGen Inc., valued at $1,422,982 using the latest closing price.

Enyedy Mark J, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of ImmunoGen Inc., sale 992,397 shares at $16.96 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Enyedy Mark J is holding 553,270 shares at $16,831,053 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-203.06 for the present operating margin

+98.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for ImmunoGen Inc. stands at -204.93. The total capital return value is set at -75.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.74. Equity return is now at value -76.90, with -42.60 for asset returns.

Based on ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN), the company’s capital structure generated 30.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.31. Total debt to assets is 13.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

In summary, ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.