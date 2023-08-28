Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.65 in comparison to its previous close of 1.14, however, the company has experienced a 7.76% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-16 that The innovative EV company has seen better times.

Is It Worth Investing in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for HYZN is also noteworthy at 3.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HYZN is $1.00, The public float for HYZN is 90.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.19% of that float. The average trading volume of HYZN on August 28, 2023 was 1.89M shares.

HYZN’s Market Performance

HYZN stock saw a decrease of 7.76% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -30.17% and a quarterly a decrease of 105.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.21% for Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.63% for HYZN’s stock, with a -1.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HYZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HYZN stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for HYZN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HYZN in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $3 based on the research report published on August 05, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HYZN Trading at -2.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.82%, as shares sank -35.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +67.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYZN rose by +7.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3800. In addition, Hyzon Motors Inc. saw -19.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYZN starting from HORIZON FUEL CELL TECHNOLOGIES, who sale 3,769,592 shares at the price of $1.71 back on Dec 27. After this action, HORIZON FUEL CELL TECHNOLOGIES now owns 151,869,414 shares of Hyzon Motors Inc., valued at $6,446,002 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4637.65 for the present operating margin

-625.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hyzon Motors Inc. stands at -863.82. The total capital return value is set at -49.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.21. Equity return is now at value -53.10, with -44.50 for asset returns.

Based on Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN), the company’s capital structure generated 3.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.03. Total debt to assets is 2.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 76.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.82.

Conclusion

In summary, Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.