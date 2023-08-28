Halliburton Company (HAL) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL)’s stock price has dropped by -0.24 in relation to previous closing price of 38.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-26 that Demand for oil and gas remains robust, but economic problems in China and Europe may limit further upside. Halliburton’s second quarter results were solid, but activity levels are likely to negatively impact the company going forward. Halliburton’s current valuation does not reflect the high probability of soft growth and margin compression going forward.

Is It Worth Investing in Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) is 14.07x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HAL is 2.17. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Halliburton Company (HAL) is $47.04, which is $8.89 above the current market price. The public float for HAL is 895.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.90% of that float. On August 28, 2023, HAL’s average trading volume was 8.78M shares.

HAL’s Market Performance

The stock of Halliburton Company (HAL) has seen a -3.17% decrease in the past week, with a 0.58% rise in the past month, and a 25.82% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.33% for HAL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.17% for HAL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAL stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for HAL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HAL in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $41 based on the research report published on June 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HAL Trading at 4.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares sank -0.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAL fell by -3.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.40. In addition, Halliburton Company saw -3.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAL starting from Jones Myrtle L, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $41.00 back on Aug 09. After this action, Jones Myrtle L now owns 42,126 shares of Halliburton Company, valued at $615,000 using the latest closing price.

Sharp Jill D., the SVP Internal Assurance Svcs. of Halliburton Company, sale 6,653 shares at $41.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Sharp Jill D. is holding 48,762 shares at $272,773 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.80 for the present operating margin

+16.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Halliburton Company stands at +7.74. The total capital return value is set at 17.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.37. Equity return is now at value 30.10, with 10.50 for asset returns.

Based on Halliburton Company (HAL), the company’s capital structure generated 114.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.33. Total debt to assets is 39.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 111.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Halliburton Company (HAL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.