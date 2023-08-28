Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of -1.32. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) by analysts is $13.00, which is $10.26 above the current market price. The public float for GRCL is 67.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.18% of that float. On August 28, 2023, the average trading volume of GRCL was 345.49K shares.

GRCL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) has jumped by 8.18 compared to previous close of 3.30. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-24 that SAN DIEGO and SUZHOU, China and SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) (“Gracell”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing innovative and highly efficacious cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the management team will participate in and attend one-on-one meetings at two upcoming investor conferences.

GRCL’s Market Performance

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) has experienced a 7.53% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.21% rise in the past month, and a 35.23% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.71% for GRCL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.23% for GRCL’s stock, with a 25.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRCL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for GRCL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GRCL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $7 based on the research report published on March 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GRCL Trading at -12.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.15%, as shares sank -10.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRCL rose by +7.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.59. In addition, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. saw 55.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GRCL

The total capital return value is set at -34.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.87. Equity return is now at value -45.80, with -37.90 for asset returns.

Based on Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL), the company’s capital structure generated 13.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.74. Total debt to assets is 11.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.40.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.78.

Conclusion

To sum up, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.