Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA)’s stock price has increased by 1.20 compared to its previous closing price of 1.66. However, the company has seen a 3.70% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-25 that It’s been more than a half century since humanity first learned to genetically modify organisms. While we’re still learning new things every day about it, synthetic biology has now become commonplace in a multitude of industries.

Is It Worth Investing in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DNA is 1.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for DNA is $4.09, which is $2.53 above the current price. The public float for DNA is 1.43B and currently, short sellers hold a 14.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DNA on August 28, 2023 was 23.08M shares.

DNA’s Market Performance

DNA stock saw a decrease of 3.70% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -25.00% and a quarterly a decrease of 9.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.19%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.25% for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.48% for DNA stock, with a simple moving average of -1.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNA stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for DNA by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for DNA in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $1.25 based on the research report published on June 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DNA Trading at -14.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.19%, as shares sank -31.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNA rose by +3.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8815. In addition, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. saw -0.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNA starting from Kelly Jason R, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $1.70 back on Aug 24. After this action, Kelly Jason R now owns 7,494,680 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc., valued at $169,800 using the latest closing price.

Shetty Reshma P., the of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc., sale 37,650 shares at $1.70 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Shetty Reshma P. is holding 13,014,594 shares at $64,043 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-452.56 for the present operating margin

+44.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stands at -440.63. The total capital return value is set at -114.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -114.49. Equity return is now at value -77.90, with -53.70 for asset returns.

Based on Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA), the company’s capital structure generated 25.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.31. Total debt to assets is 17.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.