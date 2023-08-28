Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.56 compared to its previous closing price of 4.09. However, the company has seen a gain of 11.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-21 that A former short squeeze favorite is back on top of Fintel’s Short Squeeze Leaderboard this week. The market analytics platform provides a detailed screener and leaderboard listing the most likely short squeeze stocks every week, as determined by quantitative analysis.

Is It Worth Investing in Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GETY is 2.50. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) is $6.52, which is $2.08 above the current market price. The public float for GETY is 184.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.40% of that float. On August 28, 2023, GETY’s average trading volume was 462.73K shares.

GETY’s Market Performance

GETY stock saw a decrease of 11.00% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.92% and a quarterly a decrease of -11.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.38% for Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.10% for GETY’s stock, with a -18.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GETY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GETY stocks, with Imperial Capital repeating the rating for GETY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GETY in the upcoming period, according to Imperial Capital is $5.75 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GETY Trading at -6.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GETY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.07%, as shares sank -8.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GETY rose by +11.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.47. In addition, Getty Images Holdings Inc. saw -20.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GETY starting from Peters Craig Warren, who sale 800 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Jul 20. After this action, Peters Craig Warren now owns 929,702 shares of Getty Images Holdings Inc., valued at $4,000 using the latest closing price.

Mikael Cho, the Senior Vice President of Getty Images Holdings Inc., sale 22,011 shares at $4.95 during a trade that took place back on Jul 13, which means that Mikael Cho is holding 141,963 shares at $108,954 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GETY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.81 for the present operating margin

+62.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Getty Images Holdings Inc. stands at -8.37. The total capital return value is set at 14.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.68. Equity return is now at value -31.50, with -7.10 for asset returns.

Based on Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY), the company’s capital structure generated 272.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.15. Total debt to assets is 60.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 270.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.