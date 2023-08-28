Genius Group Limited (GNS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 15.70. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Genius Group Limited (GNS) by analysts is $6.25, which is $6.84 above the current market price. The public float for GNS is 26.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.13% of that float. On August 28, 2023, the average trading volume of GNS was 6.09M shares.

GNS) stock’s latest price update

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS)’s stock price has plunge by 29.20relation to previous closing price of 1.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 23.73% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-08-25 that Penny stocks, often priced under $1, have long been the allure for many investors seeking high-risk, high-reward opportunities. These stocks, typically from smaller companies, offer the tantalizing possibility of significant returns.

GNS’s Market Performance

Genius Group Limited (GNS) has seen a 23.73% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 127.20% gain in the past month and a 93.58% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 27.32% for GNS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 54.28% for GNS’s stock, with a -8.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GNS Trading at 79.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.57%, as shares surge +131.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +77.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNS rose by +23.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +132.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9878. In addition, Genius Group Limited saw 342.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-74.84 for the present operating margin

+40.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genius Group Limited stands at -302.55. The total capital return value is set at -53.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -362.19. Equity return is now at value -225.80, with -87.20 for asset returns.

Based on Genius Group Limited (GNS), the company’s capital structure generated 245.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.07. Total debt to assets is 23.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 155.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

To sum up, Genius Group Limited (GNS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.