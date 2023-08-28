Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) has increased by 5.48 when compared to last closing price of 6.66. Despite this, the company has experienced a 13.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-23 that Full Truck Alliance delivered sales and earnings that beat expectations in Q2. The freight specialist’s midpoint target calls for roughly 20% annual sales growth this year.

Is It Worth Investing in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) Right Now?

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.26. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for YMM is 945.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of YMM on August 28, 2023 was 4.80M shares.

YMM’s Market Performance

The stock of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) has seen a 13.67% increase in the past week, with a -6.58% drop in the past month, and a 20.29% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.12% for YMM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.00% for YMM’s stock, with a -2.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YMM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YMM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for YMM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for YMM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $9 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

YMM Trading at 3.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YMM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.61%, as shares sank -6.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YMM rose by +13.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.73. In addition, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. saw -12.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YMM

Equity return is now at value 4.70, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.