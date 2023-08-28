Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) is above average at 44.12x. The 36-month beta value for FTNT is also noteworthy at 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FTNT is $75.67, which is $15.64 above than the current price. The public float for FTNT is 651.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.60% of that float. The average trading volume of FTNT on August 28, 2023 was 6.38M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FTNT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) has increased by 1.13 when compared to last closing price of 58.15. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.89% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-24 that The stock market has produced many winners over the past decade. Long-term investors benefit from companies that deliver consistent revenue and earnings growth over time.

FTNT’s Market Performance

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) has experienced a 2.89% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -23.20% drop in the past month, and a -12.45% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.79% for FTNT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.75% for FTNT stock, with a simple moving average of -4.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTNT stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for FTNT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FTNT in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $70 based on the research report published on August 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FTNT Trading at -16.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares sank -23.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTNT rose by +2.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.17. In addition, Fortinet Inc. saw 20.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTNT starting from Jensen Keith, who sale 24,715 shares at the price of $58.99 back on Aug 23. After this action, Jensen Keith now owns 4,583 shares of Fortinet Inc., valued at $1,457,976 using the latest closing price.

Perche Patrice, the Chief Revenue Off./EVP Supp. of Fortinet Inc., sale 7,535 shares at $58.29 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Perche Patrice is holding 25,730 shares at $439,179 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.85 for the present operating margin

+74.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortinet Inc. stands at +19.41. The total capital return value is set at 72.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 66.41. Equity return is now at value -726.00, with 16.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In summary, Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.