Ford Motor Company (F) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, F stock has gone down by -0.42%, with a monthly decline of -13.26% and a quarterly surge of 4.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.24% for Ford Motor Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.38% for F stock, with a simple moving average of -5.85% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Right Now?

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for F is 1.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for F is $14.77, which is $2.53 above the current price. The public float for F is 3.92B and currently, short sellers hold a 3.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of F on August 28, 2023 was 57.78M shares.

F) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) has increased by 1.36 when compared to last closing price of 11.75. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.42% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2023-08-27 that Canadian union Unifor said on Sunday that its members had voted for strike mandates against the Detroit Three automakers that would authorize their bargaining committees to take job action, if needed, to achieve fair collective agreements.

Analysts’ Opinion of F

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for F stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for F by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for F in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $15 based on the research report published on July 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

F Trading at -12.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought F to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares sank -10.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, F fell by -0.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.39. In addition, Ford Motor Company saw 7.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at F starting from FARLEY JR JAMES D, who sale 79,921 shares at the price of $12.86 back on Mar 03. After this action, FARLEY JR JAMES D now owns 1,638,667 shares of Ford Motor Company, valued at $1,027,840 using the latest closing price.

Lawler John T., the Vice President, CFO of Ford Motor Company, sale 29,821 shares at $13.07 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Lawler John T. is holding 443,683 shares at $389,623 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for F

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.05 for the present operating margin

+15.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ford Motor Company stands at -1.25. The total capital return value is set at 3.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.46. Equity return is now at value 9.70, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Ford Motor Company (F), the company’s capital structure generated 324.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.46. Total debt to assets is 54.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 207.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ford Motor Company (F) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.