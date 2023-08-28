Examining the Volatility of Transocean Ltd.’s (RIG) Stock

The stock of Transocean Ltd. (RIG) has gone down by -6.08% for the week, with a -5.85% drop in the past month and a 22.73% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.50% for RIG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.57% for RIG’s stock, with a 23.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RIG is 2.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RIG is $8.82, which is $0.97 above the current price. The public float for RIG is 711.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RIG on August 28, 2023 was 15.53M shares.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG)’s stock price has soared by 1.45 in relation to previous closing price of 7.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-21 that Management has now said that the convertible bondholders have asked about exercising their options, implying up to 20% dilution is on the table. I am not as concerned about it; a lot of it should already be priced in. Even focusing on the intrinsic value of the shares, the effect appears small relative to the uncertainty over the fundamental value of the company’s drillships a few years out.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for RIG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RIG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $9.50 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RIG Trading at 0.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.43%, as shares sank -9.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIG fell by -6.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.22. In addition, Transocean Ltd. saw 69.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIG starting from Mey Mark-Anthony Lovell, who sale 396,170 shares at the price of $8.50 back on Aug 03. After this action, Mey Mark-Anthony Lovell now owns 984,317 shares of Transocean Ltd., valued at $3,367,445 using the latest closing price.

Tonnel David A, the SVP – CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER of Transocean Ltd., sale 1,754 shares at $8.76 during a trade that took place back on Jul 18, which means that Tonnel David A is holding 475,048 shares at $15,365 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.82 for the present operating margin

+6.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Transocean Ltd. stands at -24.12. The total capital return value is set at -0.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.43. Equity return is now at value -9.40, with -4.90 for asset returns.

Based on Transocean Ltd. (RIG), the company’s capital structure generated 72.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.01. Total debt to assets is 38.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Transocean Ltd. (RIG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.