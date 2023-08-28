Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Imunon Inc.’s (IMNN) Stock

In the past week, IMNN stock has gone up by 6.14%, with a monthly decline of -4.72% and a quarterly surge of 2.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.43% for Imunon Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.92% for IMNN’s stock, with a -10.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Imunon Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IMNN is 2.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for IMNN is $18.00, which is $16.04 above the current price. The public float for IMNN is 9.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IMNN on August 28, 2023 was 28.08K shares.

IMNN) stock’s latest price update

Imunon Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNN)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.01 in comparison to its previous close of 1.11, however, the company has experienced a 6.14% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-13 that Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Corinne Le Goff – President, Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Church – Chief Financial Officer Khursheed Anwer – Chief Science Officer Kim Golodetz – Investor Relations Conference Call Participants Emily Bodnar – HC Wainwright David Bautz – Zacks Kemp Dolliver – Brooklyn Capital Markets James Molloy – Alliance Global Partners Operator Good morning. My name is Alan, and I will be your operator today.

IMNN Trading at -3.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.51%, as shares sank -5.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMNN rose by +6.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1955. In addition, Imunon Inc. saw -10.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IMNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4984.31 for the present operating margin

-46.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Imunon Inc. stands at -7179.65. The total capital return value is set at -50.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -74.93. Equity return is now at value -102.80, with -69.70 for asset returns.

Based on Imunon Inc. (IMNN), the company’s capital structure generated 21.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.61. Total debt to assets is 14.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -66.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Imunon Inc. (IMNN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.