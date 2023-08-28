Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Hostess Brands Inc.’s (TWNK) Stock

The stock of Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) has seen a 19.26% increase in the past week, with a 12.27% gain in the past month, and a 3.93% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.78% for TWNK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.55% for TWNK stock, with a simple moving average of 9.83% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) is above average at 21.58x. The 36-month beta value for TWNK is also noteworthy at 0.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TWNK is $28.67, which is $1.75 above than the current price. The public float for TWNK is 129.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.81% of that float. The average trading volume of TWNK on August 28, 2023 was 954.13K shares.

TWNK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) has surged by 21.73 when compared to previous closing price of 22.18, but the company has seen a 19.26% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Fox Business reported 2023-08-27 that Hostess Brands, the company behind Twinkies and Zingers, is considering a potential sale amid interest from food industry giants, according to a report by Reuters.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWNK stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TWNK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TWNK in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $28 based on the research report published on July 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TWNK Trading at 11.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.70%, as shares surge +11.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWNK rose by +19.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.31. In addition, Hostess Brands Inc. saw 20.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TWNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.42 for the present operating margin

+32.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hostess Brands Inc. stands at +12.09. The total capital return value is set at 7.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.85. Equity return is now at value 9.40, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Based on Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK), the company’s capital structure generated 55.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.82. Total debt to assets is 28.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

In summary, Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.