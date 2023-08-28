Evaluating the Impact of -3.33 Increase on Esports Entertainment Group Inc.’s (GMBL) Stock

The stock of Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) has seen a -35.45% decrease in the past week, with a -71.76% drop in the past month, and a -93.93% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 35.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 31.16% for GMBL.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -51.93% for GMBL’s stock, with a -97.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.48. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) by analysts is $2.00, which is $1.88 above the current market price. The public float for GMBL is 22.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.50% of that float. On August 28, 2023, the average trading volume of GMBL was 4.92M shares.

The stock of Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) has decreased by -3.33 when compared to last closing price of 0.13.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -35.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-24 that Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ: GMBL ) stock is rising higher on Thursday despite a lack of news from the online gaming and entertainment company. Esports Entertainment hasn’t put out any new filings or press releases that would explain why its stock is up this morning.

Analysts’ Opinion of GMBL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GMBL stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for GMBL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GMBL in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $22 based on the research report published on November 02, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

GMBL Trading at -83.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 31.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 35.42%, as shares sank -72.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -93.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMBL fell by -35.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2375. In addition, Esports Entertainment Group Inc. saw -98.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GMBL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-73.02 for the present operating margin

+37.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. stands at -175.20. The total capital return value is set at -73.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -258.69. Equity return is now at value 216.90, with -75.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.15.

Conclusion

To sum up, Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.