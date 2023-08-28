Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) Stock Showcases -2.96% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) has seen a 1.06% increase in the past week, with a -7.40% drop in the past month, and a 15.34% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.75% for DWAC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.96% for DWAC’s stock, with a -2.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DWAC is 7.48. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for DWAC is 28.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.42% of that float. On August 28, 2023, DWAC’s average trading volume was 953.35K shares.

DWAC) stock’s latest price update

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC)’s stock price has soared by 9.55 in relation to previous closing price of 13.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-25 that Last night, millions of Americans got the update they’d been waiting for when former President Donald Trump’s mugshot went viral. The now-iconic photo from Georgia’s Fulton County Jail is dominating the airwaves.

DWAC Trading at 4.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DWAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.57%, as shares sank -7.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DWAC rose by +1.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.66. In addition, Digital World Acquisition Corp. saw 1.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DWAC

The total capital return value is set at -6.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.52. Equity return is now at value -5.50, with -5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC), the company’s capital structure generated 1.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.44.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.01.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.