Digital Brands Group Inc.’s (DBGI) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, DBGI stock has gone down by -45.31%, with a monthly decline of -40.18% and a quarterly plunge of -56.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 40.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 28.20% for Digital Brands Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -31.61% for DBGI’s stock, with a -82.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Right Now?

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 0.02x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.68. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DBGI is 0.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.40% of that float. On August 28, 2023, the average trading volume of DBGI was 26.55K shares.

DBGI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) has dropped by -20.18 compared to previous close of 10.68. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -45.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-23 that Shares of fashion-oriented e-commerce firm Digital Brands (NASDAQ: DBGI ) surged initially higher on Wednesday before becoming choppy. At the start of the business week, management announced a 1-for-25 reverse stock split to become effective on Aug. 22 at 12:01 a.m.

DBGI Trading at -41.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 28.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 40.79%, as shares sank -41.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBGI fell by -45.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.16. In addition, Digital Brands Group Inc. saw -91.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DBGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-114.47 for the present operating margin

+26.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digital Brands Group Inc. stands at -272.30. Equity return is now at value 340.30, with -105.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

To sum up, Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.