DexCom Inc. (DXCM) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) is 120.24x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DXCM is 1.14. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for DexCom Inc. (DXCM) is $149.79, which is $48.61 above the current market price. The public float for DXCM is 386.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.34% of that float. On August 28, 2023, DXCM’s average trading volume was 3.14M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

DXCM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) has plunged by -0.22 when compared to previous closing price of 100.98, but the company has seen a -4.99% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-22 that CRISPR Therapeutics is using a novel technique to develop innovative therapies. Sarepta Therapeutics is developing medicines targeting a difficult-to-treat disease.

DXCM’s Market Performance

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) has seen a -4.99% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -22.11% decline in the past month and a -12.08% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.89% for DXCM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.79% for DXCM stock, with a simple moving average of -14.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DXCM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DXCM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for DXCM by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for DXCM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $131 based on the research report published on May 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DXCM Trading at -18.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares sank -23.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXCM fell by -4.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $112.65. In addition, DexCom Inc. saw -11.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DXCM starting from Pacelli Steven Robert, who sale 411 shares at the price of $107.03 back on Aug 23. After this action, Pacelli Steven Robert now owns 126,008 shares of DexCom Inc., valued at $43,989 using the latest closing price.

Sylvain Jereme M, the EVP Chief Financial Officer of DexCom Inc., sale 1,844 shares at $104.38 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Sylvain Jereme M is holding 72,867 shares at $192,477 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DXCM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.44 for the present operating margin

+64.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for DexCom Inc. stands at +11.73. The total capital return value is set at 9.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.99. Equity return is now at value 17.30, with 6.30 for asset returns.

Based on DexCom Inc. (DXCM), the company’s capital structure generated 100.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.15. Total debt to assets is 39.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of DexCom Inc. (DXCM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.