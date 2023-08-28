Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) is 4.41x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DB is 1.32. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) is $14.58, which is $1.19 above the current market price. The public float for DB is 1.88B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.72% of that float. On August 28, 2023, DB’s average trading volume was 2.39M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

DB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) has surged by 2.05 when compared to previous closing price of 10.72, but the company has seen a 1.96% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-24 that Deutsche Bank shares have been underperforming the market and other European banks in 2023. Some metrics, like the P/B ratio of just 0.33, would suggest that Deutsche Bank is cheap and undervalued. Given the low profitability of the bank and the problems in the large Retail segment, shares do not look cheap to me, but rather adequately priced.

DB’s Market Performance

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) has seen a 1.96% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.53% decline in the past month and a 4.49% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.37% for DB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.96% for DB stock, with a simple moving average of -1.12% for the last 200 days.

DB Trading at 1.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.22%, as shares sank -1.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DB rose by +2.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.83. In addition, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft saw -5.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.32 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stands at +12.45. The total capital return value is set at 1.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.81. Equity return is now at value 6.90, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB), the company’s capital structure generated 380.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.19. Total debt to assets is 17.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 184.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.