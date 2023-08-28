D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS)’s stock price has plunge by -2.61relation to previous closing price of 1.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -18.84% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-28 that Generative artificial intelligence has garnered much attention in 2023 for its novel capabilities in compiling information and providing it in a digestible manner. However, a new technological revolution may be in our midst.

Is It Worth Investing in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for QBTS is at 0.09. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for QBTS is $4.20, which is $4.28 above the current market price. The public float for QBTS is 98.26M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.39% of that float. The average trading volume for QBTS on August 28, 2023 was 7.34M shares.

QBTS’s Market Performance

The stock of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) has seen a -18.84% decrease in the past week, with a -46.67% drop in the past month, and a -32.93% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.49% for QBTS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -31.41% for QBTS stock, with a simple moving average of -21.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QBTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QBTS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for QBTS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for QBTS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $12 based on the research report published on October 19, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

QBTS Trading at -42.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QBTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.78%, as shares sank -46.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QBTS fell by -18.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5841. In addition, D-Wave Quantum Inc. saw -22.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QBTS starting from Michael Emil, who sale 29,021 shares at the price of $1.86 back on Jun 15. After this action, Michael Emil now owns 36,353 shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc., valued at $53,892 using the latest closing price.

Brydon Victoria sale 15,000 shares at $2.39 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Brydon Victoria is holding 332,800 shares at $35,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QBTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-828.91 for the present operating margin

+59.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for D-Wave Quantum Inc. stands at -718.37. The total capital return value is set at -41.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.10. Equity return is now at value 675.10, with -271.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.