Coupang Inc. (CPNG): A Technical Analysis

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 77.04x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.35. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Coupang Inc. (CPNG) is $22.12, which is $4.02 above the current market price. The public float for CPNG is 1.60B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CPNG on August 28, 2023 was 8.44M shares.

CPNG stock's latest price update

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG)’s stock price has soared by 0.98 in relation to previous closing price of 18.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-26 that This company is posting decreasing sales, but it’s laying the groundwork for a huge recovery. Wayfair is the leader in a massive addressable market, and will soon return to growth.

CPNG’s Market Performance

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) has experienced a 2.89% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.89% rise in the past month, and a 20.46% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.74% for CPNG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.31% for CPNG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPNG stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for CPNG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CPNG in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $20 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CPNG Trading at 4.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares surge +2.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPNG rose by +2.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.46. In addition, Coupang Inc. saw 25.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPNG starting from Kim Tae Jung, who sale 4,671 shares at the price of $17.56 back on Jul 03. After this action, Kim Tae Jung now owns 260,142 shares of Coupang Inc., valued at $82,023 using the latest closing price.

Sun Benjamin, the Director of Coupang Inc., sale 150,000 shares at $16.04 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Sun Benjamin is holding 303,312 shares at $2,406,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.54 for the present operating margin

+22.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coupang Inc. stands at -0.45. The total capital return value is set at -2.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.35. Equity return is now at value 17.30, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Coupang Inc. (CPNG), the company’s capital structure generated 99.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.87. Total debt to assets is 25.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 114.41 and the total asset turnover is 2.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Coupang Inc. (CPNG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.