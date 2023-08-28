Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.79. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) is $89.73, which is $17.31 above the current market price. The public float for COIN is 182.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COIN on August 28, 2023 was 15.05M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

COIN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) has surged by 0.81 when compared to previous closing price of 73.66, but the company has seen a 1.46% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-25 that Amid the crypto winter, Coinbase’s transaction revenue took a hit. Coinbase is trying to restructure and improve its finances.

COIN’s Market Performance

COIN’s stock has risen by 1.46% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -19.88% and a quarterly rise of 30.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.67% for Coinbase Global Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.97% for COIN’s stock, with a 19.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COIN stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for COIN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COIN in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $140 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COIN Trading at -9.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.27%, as shares sank -21.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COIN rose by +1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.38. In addition, Coinbase Global Inc. saw 109.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COIN starting from Rajaram Gokul, who sale 1,145 shares at the price of $78.38 back on Aug 17. After this action, Rajaram Gokul now owns 12,848 shares of Coinbase Global Inc., valued at $89,745 using the latest closing price.

Armstrong Brian, the Chairman and CEO of Coinbase Global Inc., sale 29,725 shares at $92.20 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Armstrong Brian is holding 0 shares at $2,740,709 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.02 for the present operating margin

+80.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coinbase Global Inc. stands at -82.18. The total capital return value is set at -20.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.03. Equity return is now at value -22.70, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN), the company’s capital structure generated 64.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.20. Total debt to assets is 3.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.