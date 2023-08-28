CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) is $11.25, which is $6.69 above the current market price. The public float for CLSK is 148.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLSK on August 28, 2023 was 10.76M shares.

The stock of CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) has decreased by -0.22 when compared to last closing price of 4.57.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -12.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-24 that CleanSpark (CLSK), Stronghold (SDIG) and HIVE Digital (HIVE) are three crypto mining stocks that are steadily growing in the 2023 crypto rebound.

CLSK’s Market Performance

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) has seen a -12.31% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -22.05% decline in the past month and a 7.29% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.86% for CLSK.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.69% for CLSK’s stock, with a 25.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLSK stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for CLSK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CLSK in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5 based on the research report published on December 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CLSK Trading at -17.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.94%, as shares sank -23.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLSK fell by -12.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.47. In addition, CleanSpark Inc. saw 123.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLSK starting from Vecchiarelli Gary Anthony, who purchase 19,400 shares at the price of $1.78 back on Dec 16. After this action, Vecchiarelli Gary Anthony now owns 147,157 shares of CleanSpark Inc., valued at $34,532 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.60 for the present operating margin

+0.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for CleanSpark Inc. stands at -30.48. The total capital return value is set at -4.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.05. Equity return is now at value -24.00, with -21.40 for asset returns.

Based on CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK), the company’s capital structure generated 5.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.21. Total debt to assets is 4.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 99.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.