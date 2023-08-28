Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.92. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) is $3.00, The public float for CBIO is 27.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CBIO on August 28, 2023 was 672.24K shares.

CBIO) stock’s latest price update

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 13.73 compared to its previous closing price of 0.52. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-02-28 that Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ: CBIO ) stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday after the company announced an asset purchase agreement with GC Biopharma. That agreement has Catalyst Biosciences selling three of its programs related to orphan hematology disorders to the company.

CBIO’s Market Performance

CBIO’s stock has risen by 9.07% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 63.60% and a quarterly rise of 168.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.31% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.89% for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 41.91% for CBIO’s stock, with a 101.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBIO stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for CBIO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CBIO in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $19 based on the research report published on April 29, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

CBIO Trading at 57.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.31%, as shares surge +57.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +157.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBIO rose by +9.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4276. In addition, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. saw 81.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CBIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3702.27 for the present operating margin

-29.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. stands at -1038.04. The total capital return value is set at -106.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.03. Equity return is now at value 408.30, with -209.90 for asset returns.

Based on Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.33.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.