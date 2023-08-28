Capstone Green Energy Corporation’s (CGRN) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, CGRN stock has gone down by -29.85%, with a monthly decline of -44.34% and a quarterly plunge of -50.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.58% for Capstone Green Energy Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.39% for CGRN’s stock, with a -58.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.20. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Capstone Green Energy Corporation (CGRN) by analysts is $1.55, which is $0.96 above the current market price. The public float for CGRN is 17.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.63% of that float. On August 28, 2023, the average trading volume of CGRN was 88.04K shares.

The stock price of Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRN) has jumped by 27.18 compared to previous close of 0.46. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -29.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-06-21 that LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $CGRN #CleanPower–Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRN), today announced that it will reschedule its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2023 earnings release and conference call previously scheduled for Thursday, June 22, 2023. The Company requires additional time to address issues under the Company’s Amended and Restated Note Purchase Agreement and certain matters being reviewed by the Company’s Audit Committee. The Company is working to address these matters in order t.

CGRN Trading at -42.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.08%, as shares sank -39.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGRN fell by -29.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7826. In addition, Capstone Green Energy Corporation saw -59.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CGRN starting from Jamison Darren, who purchase 32,025 shares at the price of $1.79 back on Nov 21. After this action, Jamison Darren now owns 242,493 shares of Capstone Green Energy Corporation, valued at $57,325 using the latest closing price.

Robinson Scott W., the InterimChief Financial Officer of Capstone Green Energy Corporation, purchase 4,000 shares at $1.79 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Robinson Scott W. is holding 4,000 shares at $7,160 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CGRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.56 for the present operating margin

+12.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Capstone Green Energy Corporation stands at -29.02. The total capital return value is set at -26.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.40. Equity return is now at value -474.50, with -18.40 for asset returns.

Based on Capstone Green Energy Corporation (CGRN), the company’s capital structure generated 1,060.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.39. Total debt to assets is 56.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,048.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 90.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

To sum up, Capstone Green Energy Corporation (CGRN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.